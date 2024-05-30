Short Interest in Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF) Drops By 47.4%

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 622,500 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the April 30th total of 1,182,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.1 days.
Sino Land Price Performance
SNLAF remained flat at $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. Sino Land has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.
Sino Land Company Profile
