Short Interest in Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF) Drops By 47.4%

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 622,500 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the April 30th total of 1,182,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.1 days.

Sino Land Price Performance

SNLAF remained flat at $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. Sino Land has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

