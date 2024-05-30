Short Interest in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Rises By 101.8%

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,950,000 shares, a growth of 101.8% from the April 30th total of 3,940,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

ST traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.47. 1,666,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,937. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $47.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -436.32%.

ST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Ali John Mirshekari bought 73,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,776.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 761.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

