Short Interest in Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Grows By 83.3%

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.
Ryman Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RYHTY remained flat at $11.41 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 96. Ryman Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $21.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23.
About Ryman Healthcare
