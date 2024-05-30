Short Interest in Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Grows By 83.3%

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Ryman Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYHTY remained flat at $11.41 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 96. Ryman Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $21.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23.

About Ryman Healthcare

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.

