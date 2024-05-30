Short Interest in Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Declines By 51.4%

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the April 30th total of 181,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Rio2 Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of RIOFF traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.41. 92,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,956. Rio2 has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.27.

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

