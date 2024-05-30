Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Drops By 25.3%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the April 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 11,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 5,408.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $288,000.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Up 0.4 %

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,606. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average is $54.40. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $62.45.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Announces Dividend

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.0403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

