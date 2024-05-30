Short Interest in Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Drops By 50.6%

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the April 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pressure BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBIO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. 58,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,013. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29. Pressure BioSciences has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.20.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

