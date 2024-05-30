Short Interest in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Increases By 244.8%

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 244.8% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ECOW traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.63. 6,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,758. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

About Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF ( NASDAQ:ECOW Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.50% of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

