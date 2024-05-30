Short Interest in MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Grows By 838.0%

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a growth of 838.0% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,911,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MMEX Resources Stock Down 50.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MMEX traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,281,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,858,043. MMEX Resources has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.00.

Get MMEX Resources alerts:

MMEX Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

MMEX Resources Corporation engages in the development, financing, construction, and operation of solar-powered modular refineries producing clean fuels, hydrogen, and carbon capture. It intends to produce green and/or blue hydrogen with the option of hydrogen conversion to ammonia or methanol. MMEX Resources Corporation was founded in 1986 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for MMEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.