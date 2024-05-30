Short Interest in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA) Declines By 50.0%

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investcorp India Acquisition
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVCA. Kim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 225,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $6,654,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 602,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 195,957 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 737,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 268,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.
Investcorp India Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IVCA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.29. 35,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,333. Investcorp India Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.
About Investcorp India Acquisition
Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.
