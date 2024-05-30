Short Interest in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Decreases By 28.6%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
PID traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $18.27. 70,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,843. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $896.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1753 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.