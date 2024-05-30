Short Interest in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Decreases By 28.6%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

PID traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $18.27. 70,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,843. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $896.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1753 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PID. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.