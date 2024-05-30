Short Interest in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Drops By 49.5%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the April 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 401.2% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRFZ traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.21. 114,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,148. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0861 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

