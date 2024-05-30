Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Decreases By 48.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the April 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 748,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.04. 396,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,045. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0658 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

