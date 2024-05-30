Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Decreases By 48.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the April 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 748,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.04. 396,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,045. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.93.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0658 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
