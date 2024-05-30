Short Interest in ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) Declines By 48.4%

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the April 30th total of 443,400 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 910,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ICZOOM Group Stock Performance
Shares of IZM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.08. 135,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,407. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. ICZOOM Group has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $52.21.
ICZOOM Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ICZOOM Group
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for ICZOOM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICZOOM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.