Short Interest in ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) Declines By 48.4%

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the April 30th total of 443,400 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 910,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ICZOOM Group Stock Performance

Shares of IZM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.08. 135,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,407. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. ICZOOM Group has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $52.21.

Get ICZOOM Group alerts:

ICZOOM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ICZOOM Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools.

Receive News & Ratings for ICZOOM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICZOOM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.