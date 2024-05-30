Short Interest in Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Declines By 93.2%

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the April 30th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Huatai Securities Price Performance
Shares of HUATF remained flat at 1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is 1.25. Huatai Securities has a twelve month low of 1.12 and a twelve month high of 1.25.
Huatai Securities Company Profile
