Short Interest in Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Declines By 93.2%

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the April 30th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Huatai Securities Price Performance

Shares of HUATF remained flat at 1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is 1.25. Huatai Securities has a twelve month low of 1.12 and a twelve month high of 1.25.

Get Huatai Securities alerts:

Huatai Securities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Huatai Securities Co, Ltd. provides financial services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Wealth Management, Institutional Services, Investment Management, International Business, and Other segments. The company buys and sells stocks, funds, bonds, futures, and options on behalf of clients; and provides various financial products and asset allocation, margin financing, securities lending, securities-backed lending, and margin securities lending services.

Receive News & Ratings for Huatai Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huatai Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.