Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Drops By 53.0%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the April 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ SRET traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,015. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,952 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.