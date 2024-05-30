Short Interest in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Grows By 183.3%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EFAS traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $14.73. 348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,541. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF ( NASDAQ:EFAS Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

