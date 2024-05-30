Short Interest in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Grows By 183.3%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ EFAS traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $14.73. 348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,541. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.93.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF
About Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF
The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- About the Markup Calculator
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.