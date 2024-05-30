Short Interest in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Expands By 314.7%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 314.7% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FID. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

Get First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ FID traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,246. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.