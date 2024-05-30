Short Interest in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Rises By 144.1%

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 144.1% from the April 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYLS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 143,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,859. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.89. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

