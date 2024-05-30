Short Interest in Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Expands By 475.0%

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Curative Biotechnology Price Performance
OTCMKTS CUBT opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Curative Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
Curative Biotechnology Company Profile
