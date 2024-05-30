Short Interest in Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Expands By 475.0%

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Curative Biotechnology Price Performance

OTCMKTS CUBT opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Curative Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

Get Curative Biotechnology alerts:

Curative Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Curative Biotechnology, Inc, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies.

Receive News & Ratings for Curative Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curative Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.