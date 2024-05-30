Short Interest in Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Expands By 511.1%

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 511.1% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Crimson Wine Group stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $118.67 million, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 10.27. Crimson Wine Group has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $6.96.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.93 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 1.66%.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

