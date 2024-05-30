Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Decreases By 42.6%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the April 30th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BHFAO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,222. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $25.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.