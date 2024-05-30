Short Interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Decreases By 46.6%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,100 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the April 30th total of 410,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 88.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the third quarter worth $46,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the third quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Price Performance

BLRX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. 232,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,371. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioLineRx ( NASDAQ:BLRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised BioLineRx to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

See Also

