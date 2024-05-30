Short Interest in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC) Decreases By 92.3%

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLAC. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 87,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 67,479 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLAC remained flat at $10.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Company Profile

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

