Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Rises By 350.0%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.95. 42,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,327. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $31.91.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.10. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

