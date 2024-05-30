Short Interest in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expands By 192.2%

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 192.2% from the April 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 659,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BECN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BECN traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,884. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.95 and a beta of 1.59. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.76 and its 200-day moving average is $88.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $2,439,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 662,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,665,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,442,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

