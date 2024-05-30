Short Interest in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Decreases By 32.5%

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the April 30th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Avinger in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Avinger alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Avinger

Avinger Trading Up 1.9 %

Avinger stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.10. 11,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,624. Avinger has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The medical device company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($4.57). The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Avinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.