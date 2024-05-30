Short Interest in Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Drops By 50.4%

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,100 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the April 30th total of 1,923,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Allegro.eu Stock Performance
ALEGF stock remained flat at $7.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Allegro.eu has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48.
Allegro.eu Company Profile
