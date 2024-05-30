Short Interest in 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Drops By 27.4%

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

1933 Industries Stock Up 44.0 %

TGIFF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 35,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,914. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. 1933 Industries has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Get 1933 Industries alerts:

1933 Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

1933 Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation and production of cannabis products in the United States. It operates in three segments: the Medical Segment, the Recreational Segment, and the CBD-Infused Products Segment. The company produces, packages, and markets cannabidiol (CBD)-infused products, including tinctures, vape pens and cartridges, lotions, pain creams, gummies, and capsules under the Canna Hemp and Canna Hemp X brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.