Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.27

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.27 and last traded at $38.12, with a volume of 83867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.40.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.38 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Insider Activity at Shoe Carnival

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $80,078.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,106 shares in the company, valued at $652,640.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $191,961.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,829.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $80,078.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,308,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 412,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after buying an additional 50,750 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after buying an additional 20,941 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 295,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 53,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 287,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 48,166 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

