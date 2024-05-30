SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

SEI Investments has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 33 years. SEI Investments has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SEI Investments to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Shares of SEIC traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.15. 36,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,157. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.43. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $72.54.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $3,268,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,677,471 shares in the company, valued at $522,759,000.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Klauder sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $3,268,320.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,677,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,759,000.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,363 shares of company stock worth $20,220,667 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

