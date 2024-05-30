Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Hits New 52-Week High at $852.00

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 852 ($10.88) and last traded at GBX 846 ($10.80), with a volume of 70082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 808 ($10.32).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on STB. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.14) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Secure Trust Bank Stock Performance

Secure Trust Bank Increases Dividend

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 703.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 690.39. The company has a market capitalization of £161.25 million, a PE ratio of 589.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. This is a boost from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,335.77%.

Insider Transactions at Secure Trust Bank

In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider Rachel Lawrence sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 695 ($8.88), for a total transaction of £40,643.60 ($51,907.54). In other news, insider David McCreadie purchased 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 694 ($8.86) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987.20 ($25,526.44). Also, insider Rachel Lawrence sold 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 695 ($8.88), for a total value of £40,643.60 ($51,907.54). Company insiders own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

Featured Stories

