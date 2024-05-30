SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Short Interest Update

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,600 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the April 30th total of 335,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SCSKF stock remained flat at $17.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday. SCSK has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47.

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Industrial IT Business, Financial IT Business, IT Business Solutions, IT Platform Solutions, IT Management Service, and Others. The Industrial IT Business segment offers various IT solutions comprising core systems, manufacturing management systems, information management systems, supply chain management systems, customer relationship management systems, e-commerce systems, and other systems for manufacturing, communication, and energy industries.

