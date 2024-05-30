Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,533,000. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,271,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 70,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,982.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 100,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 96,113 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.06. 1,170,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,726,222. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $39.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

