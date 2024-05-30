Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Down 46.4% in May

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.
Schindler Price Performance
Shares of SHLRF traded up $13.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.33. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165. Schindler has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $271.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.95.
About Schindler
