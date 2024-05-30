Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.72

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 206324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Sasol Stock Down 3.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sasol by 819.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sasol by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sasol by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Sasol in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sasol in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

Featured Stories

