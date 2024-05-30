Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Gap Up to $116.25

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $116.25, but opened at $122.95. Sarepta Therapeutics shares last traded at $121.85, with a volume of 517,735 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.47.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.61 and a 200-day moving average of $115.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,116.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $153,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,731 shares of company stock worth $3,248,319 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

See Also

