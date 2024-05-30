Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $142.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $157.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.15% from the company’s previous close.

SRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.47.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $116.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,056.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $257,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,550.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $257,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,550.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,731 shares of company stock worth $3,248,319 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.