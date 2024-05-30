Sapphire Trading Up 9.2% This Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $6.48 million and approximately $1,224.84 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,750.75 or 0.05484626 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00052804 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00015669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00017608 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012567 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,766,785,999 coins and its circulating supply is 1,746,300,576 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

