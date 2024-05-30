Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Short Interest Update

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 814.3% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sanlam Stock Performance

Shares of SLLDY traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$7.93. 18,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,979. Sanlam has a fifty-two week low of C$5.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.56.

Sanlam Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.3099 per share. This is an increase from Sanlam’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Sanlam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.42%.

Sanlam Company Profile

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, cancer, funeral, credit life, medical aid, gap cover, vehicle, house contents, buildings, all risk, buy and sell, business debt, key person, and group risk benefits insurance, as well as commercial insurance products consisting of office contents, theft, glass, personal accident, goods in transit, machinery breakdown, fire, business interruption, money, deterioration of stock, accidental damage, public liability, and electronic equipment.

