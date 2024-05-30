Sanjay Datta Sells 1,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $23,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 381,398 shares in the company, valued at $9,042,946.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Sanjay Datta sold 18,138 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $464,514.18.

On Monday, March 11th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.

Upstart Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:UPST traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.28. 3,210,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,382,359. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.01. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $72.58.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Upstart by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

