Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Performance

SDVKY stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.63. 29,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,374. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.64. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $16.31 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

