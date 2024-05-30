Sanders Capital LLC Has $1.32 Billion Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,768 shares during the period. Seagate Technology comprises approximately 2.4% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 7.39% of Seagate Technology worth $1,322,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

STX stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,267,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,633. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.66. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

