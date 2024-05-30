Sanders Capital LLC Has $1.04 Billion Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 346,641 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.9% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,040,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236,064 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.60. 8,859,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,240,538. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.69 and its 200-day moving average is $82.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $107.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.36%.

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

