Sanders Capital LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sanders Capital LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,303,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,039 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.5% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $803,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.22. 1,368,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,456. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $60.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.65. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

