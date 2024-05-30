Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.86-9.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.70-38.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.05 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.860-9.940 EPS.

NYSE:CRM opened at $226.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.34 billion, a PE ratio of 64.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.85.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $301.90.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total transaction of $1,130,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $31,170,076.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total transaction of $1,130,892.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $31,170,076.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 638,070 shares of company stock worth $184,395,926. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

