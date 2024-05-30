Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $300.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 39.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (down from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.94.

CRM traded down $56.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,662,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,540. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total value of $7,386,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 638,070 shares of company stock worth $184,395,926. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 132,020 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 27.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 131,076 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,976 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 476.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 297,453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $89,587,000 after purchasing an additional 245,857 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,168 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $587,954,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 71.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 42,373 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

