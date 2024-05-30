Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.84.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Trading Down 21.4 %

Salesforce stock traded down $58.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.39. The stock had a trading volume of 45,589,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836,838. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $206.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total value of $4,039,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,437,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,620,907.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at $11,903,561.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $184,395,926 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 186.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.