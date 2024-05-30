Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $345.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.90.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $272.10 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.85.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total value of $1,130,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $31,170,076.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total transaction of $1,130,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,170,076.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 638,070 shares of company stock worth $184,395,926 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $413,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 31.6% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,479 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 20.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,077 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 34,837 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.