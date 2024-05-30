Ruffer LLP Takes $261,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ruggaard & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 50,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Trading Up 1.3 %

NTR traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.79. 359,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.00. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $69.12.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC lowered their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.32.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

