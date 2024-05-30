Ruffer LLP Sells 111,335 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Ruffer LLP cut its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 111,335 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Grifols were worth $12,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grifols in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Grifols in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Grifols during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grifols during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Grifols Price Performance

GRFS traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 98,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,259. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.79. Grifols, S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

